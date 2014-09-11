STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.10 percent lower as three state-run companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corp, slumped after the government said it would pare its holdings in them.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.51 percent after Brent crude fell to a two-year low, easing inflation fears a day before the release of retail inflation data.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 60.9250/9350 versus the previous close of 60.94/95, after a largely volatile trading session during which the local unit closely mirrored the domestic share market ahead of key data points due later in the week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 percent against its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)