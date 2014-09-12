STOCKS

Indian shares flat, with the broader NSE index down 0.05 percent, as caution prevails after overseas investors sold stocks futures on Thursday and ahead of August consumer inflation data due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent ahead of IIP, CPI data due after markets hours.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 60.94/95 versus the previous close of 60.9250/9350, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)