NEW DELHI Nov 26 A state governed by Indian
opposition candidate for prime minister Narendra Modi has
launched an investigation into allegations he ordered invasive
surveillance of an architect, in a case his opponents say shows
a tendency to abuse power.
Modi has topped several recent opinion polls ahead of
general elections in six months, but the allegations could
tarnish his carefully crafted image as a pro-business and
graft-free administrator.
Two Indian investigative websites - Cobrapost and Gulail -
said earlier this month that they had access to 267 audio
recordings that had been handed over to the Central Bureau of
Investigation.
They said the recordings contain telephone conversations
from 2009 in which Modi's former junior home minister Amit Shah
orders a police officer to track the woman.
It was unclear why the woman was being followed.
"A commission has been formed to find out the truth in
connection to these allegations," said Gujarat state cabinet
minister Nitin Patel.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the charges as
part of "dirty tricks" in the lead-up to the elections.
His campaign has focused on beating corruption, following a
series of graft scandals concerning the ruling Congress party,
and reviving India's economy, which has slumped to its lowest
growth in a decade.
But his critics see an authoritarian and a divisive figure
who failed to stop riots in Gujarat in 2002, in which more than
1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims. A Supreme Court
inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
The Congress said an investigation by the Gujarat government
in the latest case could not be fair and has instead been
demanding an investigation by a Supreme Court judge into what
the local media has called "snoopgate".
In the phone recordings, the person alleged to be home
minister Shah asks the surveillance to be carried out for his
"saheb" - the respectful Hindi word for boss - when giving
orders to police officer G L Singhal, who secretly recorded the
conversations. Modi is not named.
The woman was tailed as she visited shopping malls,
ice-cream parlours, hospitals and airports, according to the
websites' expose.
Senior members of India's ruling Congress party dismissed
the panel as a whitewash that could prevent a proper
investigation taking place.
"The commission has been formed by the Gujarat government to
shield Modi. This has become the standard practice of this
government whenever the chief minister is in legal trouble,"
said Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia.
The two-person panel consists of Sugnaben Bhatt, a retired
high court judge, and K C Kapoor, a retired senior civil
servant. Bhatt previously led a commission that looked into
whether floods in Gujarat in 2006 were the result of poor dam
maintenance and gave a clean chit to the state government.
A letter by the woman's father last week denied that there
had been any unwanted surveillance. The father stated that he
had asked Modi to keep a watch on his daughter for her safety.
The panel is due to submit its report to the Gujarat
government within three months.
(Writing by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)