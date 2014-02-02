BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 2 Three months ended Dec 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier. In million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 539 vs 516
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 5.32 vs 4.26
Results are standalone
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago