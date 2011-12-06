Dec 6 India has asked operators of social
media networks, including Facebook, Google and Yahoo
to screen user content from the country and prevent any
"disparaging, inflammatory or defamatory" content from getting
published, local media reported on Tuesday.
Federal telecoms minister Kapil Sibal met executives at
those companies on Monday to ask them to implement a monitoring
mechanism, but no solution was reached, the reports said.
Sibal is expected to address the media later on Tuesday.
A source with direct knowledge of the development told
Reuters that a meeting did take place, adding, the government
often asks the companies to remove objectionable content.
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment, when contacted by
Reuters, while a spokeswoman for Facebook's external
communication could not be reached.
Yahoo India could not offer any immediate comments.
A New York Times report on Monday said Sibal had called the
same executives about six weeks ago and had shown them a
Facebook page that maligned ruling Congress Party chief Sonia
Gandhi and told them it was "unacceptable."
An official at the ministry of communication and information
technology cited Sibal as saying that India does not believe in
censorship, but in self-regulation.
The Hindustan Times newspaper said the companies told Sibal
that it was impossible to meet his demands given the sheer
volume of user-generated content from India.
India now has 100 million Internet users, less than a tenth
of the country's population of 1.2 billion, but still the
third-largest user base behind China and the United States. It
is seen swelling to 300 million users in the next three years.
