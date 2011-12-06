* Experts say prescreening of user content not practical
* Facebook says has mechanisms in place to remove offensive
content
* Google says won't remove any legal content just because
it's controversial
* Online uproar after report move is to protect Sonia Gandhi
By Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, Dec 6 India has urged social
network companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google to
remove offensive material, unleashing a storm of criticism from
Internet users complaining of censorship in the world's largest
democracy.
Telecoms and Information Technology Minister Kapil Sibal met
executives from Facebook, Google, Yahoo and
Microsoft on Monday to ask them to screen content, but
no agreement with the companies was reached, he said.
Sibal denied he was promoting censorship but said some of
the images and statements on social media risked fanning
tensions in India, which has a long history of deadly religious
violence. He said the firms had rebuffed earlier calls to take
action.
Socially conservative India already censors some films and
books considered obscene or likely to stoke religious conflict.
The country of 1.2 billion people created new rules earlier
this year obliging Internet companies to remove a range of
objectionable content when requested to do so, a move criticised
at the time by rights groups and social media companies.
It was not clear if Sibal was proposing stiffer regulation,
but Law Minister Salman Khurshid later said his colleague was
calling for dialogue about offensive content, not censorship.
A New York Times report on Monday that said Sibal called
executives about six weeks ago and showed them a Facebook page
that maligned ruling Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi and told
them it was "unacceptable".
The government is very sensitive to criticism of Gandhi,
whose family has dominated Indian politics since before
independence from the British and has lost two prominent figures
to assassination.
Officials are often keen to be seen as protectors of the
family. Last year there were moves to block the English
translation of a Spanish novel about Sonia Gandhi's life.
"We have to take care of the sensibilities of our people, we
have to protect their sensibilities. Our cultural ethos is very
important to us," Sibal said on Tuesday, after showing reporters
some images he said were taken from the Internet and would
likely offend religious communities.
Sibal said his ministry was working on guidelines for action
against companies which did not respond to the government's
requests, but did not specify what action could be taken.
"We'll certainly evolve guidelines to ensure that such
blasphemous material is not part of content on any platform."
Despite the rules in place, India's Internet access is
largely unrestricted, in contrast to tight controls in fellow
Asian economic powerhouse China. But in line with many other
governments around the world, India has become increasingly edgy
about the power of social media.
India's bloggers and Twitter users scorned the minister's
proposals, saying a prefiltering system would limit free
expression and was impossible to implement. The phrase
#IdiotKapilSibal was one of India's most tweeted on Tuesday.
"The idea of prescreening is impossible. How will they do
it?...There is no technology currently that determines whether
content is 'defamatory' or 'offensive'," India-based cyber
security expert Vijay Mukhi told Reuters.
TAKEN ABACK
The New York Times report, which Sibal did not confirm or
deny, was the focus of much of the online anger directed at the
minister on Tuesday.
"I love Sonia Gandhi. She is awesome. She is God. And never
wrong about anything, ever." (This msg is approved by Kapil
Sibal's cyber cell)," posted twitter user Sorabh Pant.
Indian authorities were taken aback in the summer by an
anti-corruption campaign that multiplied on Facebook and
Twitter, drawing tens of thousands of people to street protests
and forcing the government to agree to new anti-graft laws.
Last year, as part of a broader electronic security
crackdown, Indian security agencies demanded access to
communications sent through highly secure BlackBerry devices of
Canadian smartphone maker Research In Motion.
RIM gave India access to its consumer services, including
its Messenger services, but said it could not allow monitoring
of its enterprise email.
Facebook said in a statement it recognized the government's
wish to minimize the amount of offensive content on the web. The
California-based company said it removes content that violates
company rules on nudity and inciting violence and hatred.
Internet search giant Google, which owns social networking
site Orkut and video-sharing site YouTube, also said it already
removes content when it is illegal or against its own policy.
"But when content is legal and doesn't violate our policies,
we won't remove it just because it's controversial, as we
believe that people's differing views, so long as they're legal,
should be respected and protected," the company said in a
statement.
Yahoo India declined to comment, as did Microsoft's Indian
public relations agency.
India now has 100 million Internet users, less than a tenth
of the country's population of 1.2 billion. It is the
third-largest user base behind China and the United States. It
is seen swelling to 300 million users in the next three years.
During last year's clampdown, officials also said Google and
Skype would be sent notices to set up local servers to allow
full monitoring of email and messenger communications.
Britain also faced criticism last month for considering
curbs on social media after recent riots even as Foreign
Secretary William Hague castigated countries that block the
Internet to stifle protests.