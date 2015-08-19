By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 19 India's Adani Group is in
talks with Japan's Softbank and Foxconn,
maker of Apple's iPhone, to secure investment in a $3 billion
project to make solar cells and panels in the country, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government expects clean
energy to yield business worth $160 billion in India in the next
five years, based on the country's power generation targets.
Softbank, Foxconn and Bharti Enterprises have already
pledged to invest about $20 billion in solar projects in India.
A new deal with Adani, one of the country's largest
conglomerates, would boost Modi's efforts to promote
manufacturing in India.
One of the sources, who is involved in the negotiations,
said that over the past few weeks, the billionaire founder of
the mines-to-power Adani Group, Gautam Adani, had held talks
with Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son and Foxconn head Terry Gou.
"(Adani) are talking to Softbank, they are talking to
Foxconn. They may partner with both of them. Something will be
finalised in the coming few months," the source said.
Both sources said the deal was yet to be finalised. Under
the current discussions, Softbank and Foxconn, which have a
string of planned and executed in investments in
India, could directly inject money into the
project.
Foxconn Technology Group, Softbank and Adani all declined to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes, Swetha Gopinath and
Jatindra Dash; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David
Evans)