NEW DELHI Dec 30 India has earmarked 50 billion
rupees ($753 million) to pay for the installation of rooftop
solar panels over the next five years that will generate up to
4,200 megawatts of power, the government said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet increased the funding
from an earlier 6 billion rupees to encourage households,
government bodies, hospitals and educational institutions to
install the rooftop solar panels.
Private firms cannot claim the subsidy.
The government has set a target of generating 100,000 MW of
electricity from solar panels by 2022 to overcome an acute power
shortage.
Separately, Modi's cabinet backed a civil nuclear deal that
India and Australia ratified this year to bolster nuclear power
generation in the south Asian nation, according to statements
issued afterwards.
The ministers also approved an agreement between India and
the Maldives to curb tax evasion by preventing illicit funds
being stashed outside the country. Such funds are often hidden
abroad to avoid local taxes.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to float joint
venture companies between the federal railways and state
governments to beef up India's decrepit rail network.
($1 = 66.40 rupees)
