* More Indian firms look to sun as outages bite
* Falling panel prices boost solar's appeal
* Cost, infrastructure could limit growth
By Aman Shah and Tommy Wilkes
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 4 Fed up with constant
electricity cuts and government-enforced "power holidays",
Indian IT firm ValueLabs has turned to the sun beaming down on
its head office for help.
In July, it finished building a 13 megawatt solar plant -
enough to power 6,000 homes - to keep the lights on and
computers humming for more than 3,000 employees at its base in
the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
It is even selling surplus electricity back to the grid.
"We plan to use the entire quantum of power generated from
these plants in the coming years for our existing and upcoming
campus," said Krishna Reddy, a senior ValueLabs executive.
Factories and businesses have installed over 30 MW of
rooftop solar panels in the last year, data compiled by New
Delhi-based consultancy Bridge To India shows. That is a small
amount compared with India's solar capacity of 2,700 MW, but
demand may accelerate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has
made renewable energy a priority.
Bridge to India forecasts compound annual growth will hit
more than 60 percent in the next five years, as falling panel
prices make installations more alluring.
In a sign that even big business is warming up to
alternative energy sources, India's second-largest IT exporter
Infosys Ltd is building a 50 MW solar plant in
southern Karnataka state to meet 30 percent of the company's
power needs.
Bridge To India estimates that commercial rooftop and
smaller utility plants have the potential to provide up to
83,000 MW of solar energy, more than half of India's potential
solar capacity out to 2024.
"With the new government coming in, we see a clear intent to
further increase allocation of solar in the energy mix," said
Sujoy Ghosh, India head of U.S.-based First Solar.
Along with SunEdison, First Solar is among foreign
panel suppliers expecting to profit from rising demand in India.
The new Indian government is hoping to ramp up renewable
energy, and wean the country off of a dependence on coal and oil
and fulfil Modi's election pledge of bringing power to all.
While India's overall installed capacity has risen 20
percent in the past three years and peak-hour shortfalls have
eased, not enough power reaches end-users due to rickety
transmission lines, and when it does, supply is often fickle.
Many southern states, where ValueLabs and Infosys are based,
enforce power cuts to keep a check on demand. Across the
country, businesses are forced to buy costly back-up generators
in case of outages.
States in the arid north and west are building big solar
plants at the fastest pace, though smaller commercial projects
are cropping up across India, where nearly all states enjoy
year-round sunshine, analysts say.
COST HURDLES
But, as for many in growth economies looking for ways to cut
back on oil imports, costs are high on the whole and even early
adopters say solar is only part of the answer.
ValueLabs spent 1 billion rupees ($16.3 million), which it
expects to make back in eight years. It is keeping its back-up
generators.
The Kanpur-based Indian Institute of Technology is
installing rooftop solar panels. Yet some 70 percent of its
energy will still come from conventional sources.
Despite Modi's plans to target up to 100,000 MW of solar
generation by 2022, far more than an existing 20,000 MW target,
India remains heavily reliant on conventional thermal energy.
Today, solar power generation accounts for about 1 percent
of installed energy capacity and a fraction of the 26,000 MW
China can produce.
For now, individual companies say it is falling panel prices
and government subsidies that have made solar more appealing.
Infosys says its own solar-generated power will cost it less
than the 6.15 rupees per unit it pays for electricity from the
grid, even after factoring in depreciation expenses. It did not
say how much lower the costs were.
"The economics of doing this has improved. If you can get
solar at a reasonable efficiency level...then it makes sense to
have it as a main power source and have the grid as a backup,"
said Kalpana Jain, a senior director at Deloitte India.
More broadly, securing stable demand is also not easy - a
pitfall illustrated in China's huge solar market, where
insufficient subsidies and poor infrastructure mean demand has
not kept pace with supply.
India's electricity distribution companies, which are
ordered by politicians to keep prices low, have little incentive
to buy renewable energy - roughly 15 percent pricier than
thermal - because they cannot pass this on to consumers.
But for companies, choosing solar is still better than the
alternative.
"We want to ensure we are free from power disruptions in the
future," said ValueLabs' Reddy.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Ryan Woo)