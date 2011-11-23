NEW DELHI Nov 23 India's PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentinian origin, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The state-run firm buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of provincial governments for public distribution. It had floated the tender this month with Nov. 23 as the last date for submission of bids. {ID:nL3E7MH1XZ] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)