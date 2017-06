MUMBAI, June 8 India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompt farmers to the crop from cotton, an industry official said on Friday.

Soybean supplies in India are likely to remain tight in the next four months after millers aggressively crushed the oilseed earlier this year, Govind Bhai Patel, a member of Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)