MUMBAI May 13 Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season, industry officials told Reuters.

The increase would help the world's top importer of edible oils to cap expensive overseas purchases and boost oilmeal exports to Asian countries.

"Farmers in Maharashtra and southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to increase (their) soybean area," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at the Soybean Processors Association of India.

The overall rise in the acreage would be about 7 percent over last year's 10.7 million hectares, Agrawal said.

That could bring a corresponding rise rise in production, though actual figures will depend on this year's monsoon.

India's edible oil imports in the year to Oct. 31, 2013, are expected to rise 10 percent from a year earlier to 11 million tonnes.

It is already Asia's top soymeal exporter, its product preferred to Latin American supplies because it does not use genetically modified beans and because lower transportation costs make it more competitive on price.

There is no scope to increase acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the top soybean-producing state, but farmers in other states are tilting towards soybean from other crops.

"Cotton seeds are expensive and the crop is also labour intensive. Comparatively, the cost of production is lower in soybean and returns rising," said Madhukar Ingle, a Maharashtra farmer who cultivates both crops.

The western state of Maharashtra is India's second-biggest producer of cotton and soybean.

Cotton prices have risen about 11 percent since sales started in October, but soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange have risen by more than 25 percent.

"Last year drought affected both cotton and soybean in Maharashtra, but farmers incurred more losses from cotton than soybean," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

The arrival and adequacy of monsoon rains will also be considered when choosing which crop to plant.

"Cotton needs more water than soybean, and this will encourage some farmers to divert the area under cotton to soybean," Rao said.

Most Indian farmers begin cultivating soybean and cotton in June after the arrival of the monsoon. Supplies of new-season crop start arriving in markets from October.

The official forecast says that rains should be adequate in 2013 but there are concerns they could fall short in southern and western states that suffered a drought last year, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and David Goodman)