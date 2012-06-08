* Soybean area to rise significantly in Maharashtra

* 2011/12 edible oil imports seen up more than 15 pct

* Adequate rains in Aug, Sept crucial for soybean crop (Adds quotes, details)

MUMBAI, June 8 India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as record high prices for the oilseed prompt farmers to plant more, an industry official said on Friday, which could potentially lower edible imports and boost oilmeal exports.

Lower imports by India, the world's top buyer of edible oil, would weigh on Chicago soybean prices, which are on track to end this week with their biggest gain since October, supported by tight supplies and strong demand from China.

Soybean, which is planted in June-July, is the main summer-sown oilseed crop in India and in 2011/12 crop year that ends in September, the oilseed was grown on 10.3 million hectares.

"Soybean area will rise in all major producing states," Govindbhai Patel, a member of Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Madhya Pradesh is saturated. So there will be marginal rise, but in Maharashtra we can see a significant rise." The two states are the biggest soybean producers in India.

Patel said farmers were also expected to shift to soybean because cotton prices had halved from a record high in 2011.

Soybean prices on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange traded at 3,435 rupees per 100 kgs, down 8 percent from its record high of 3,736 rupees struck in May.

IMPORTS SEEN UP IN CURRENT MARKETING YEAR

In the current marketing year ending in October, India's edible oil imports are expected to climb more than 15 percent from a year-ago, according to an estimate by Patel.

India is likely to import up to 9.7 million tonnes of edible oils in the current marketing year, higher than 8.4 million tonnes a year ago, led mainly by refined palm oil, Patel said.

The south Asian country has imported 4.6 million tonnes of edible oils in November to April, up 32.2 percent compared to same period a year ago.

Soybean supplies in India are likely to remain tight in the next four months until the new crop starts in October.

Millers have already crushed 8.6 million tonnes of the oilseed in the current season to meet robust export demand for oilmeal. Total soybean output is estimated at 10.65 million tonnes in 2011/12.

Patel said adequate rains in August and September would be crucial for the soybean and groundnut crop. Weather officials are concerned about the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern, that reduces rains, from August. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar)