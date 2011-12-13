BHOPAL India Dec 13 Soybean arrivals in Indore spot markets in Madhya Pradesh state, India's top producer, stood at 249,241 quintals in November, up 37 percent on year as farmers accelerated harvesting after the festive season, a government official said on Tuesday.

In November 2011 soybean arrivals were 67,291 quintals more than last year's 181,950 quintals as there were fewer public holidays unlike October, which had several religious festivals, Dilip Nagar, an official at Indore market, told Reuters.

Arrivals had paused in October as market was closed for a few days because of Hindu festival of lights Diwali and farmers were busy celebrating.

Madhya Pradesh accounts for more than half of the country's total soybean production.

Consequently, November arrivals were 11.57 percent more in comparison to October's 223,375 quintals.

The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated last month . (Reporting by Kaushal Verma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)