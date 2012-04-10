BHOPAL, India, April 10 Soybean arrivals at the spot markets in Indore, in India's top producing Madhya Pradesh state, rose 25.5 percent from a year earlier in October-March to 10,35,882 quintals, a government official said on Tuesday, on robust output and lucrative prices.

Soybean arrivals in March were 61,927 quintals compared with 37,721 quintals a year earlier, the official said.

However, most farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for more than half of the country's total soybean production, have sold their harvest and arrivals are now dwindling, traders said.

May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of 3,314 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday on good demand from oil millers.

Soybean year runs from October to September.

India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 10.65 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a statement from Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade showed in March. (Reporting by Kaushal Verma; writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)