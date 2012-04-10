BHOPAL, India, April 10 Soybean arrivals at the
spot markets in Indore, in India's top producing Madhya Pradesh
state, rose 25.5 percent from a year earlier in October-March to
10,35,882 quintals, a government official said on Tuesday, on
robust output and lucrative prices.
Soybean arrivals in March were 61,927 quintals compared with
37,721 quintals a year earlier, the official said.
However, most farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for
more than half of the country's total soybean production, have
sold their harvest and arrivals are now dwindling, traders said.
May soybean on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of 3,314 rupees per 100
kg on Tuesday on good demand from oil millers.
Soybean year runs from October to September.
India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 10.65
million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved
yields, a statement from Central Organisation for Oil Industry &
Trade showed in March.
(Reporting by Kaushal Verma; writing by Rajendra Jadhav;
editing by Malini Menon)