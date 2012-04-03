MUMBAI, April 3 India's commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said on Tuesday.

"We have received feedback that there is a huge shortage of soybean in September as it is the end of the season," said Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Markets Commission.

The regulator usually launches the contracts six months in advance.

Soybean arrivals from the new crop starts from October.

On Monday, the FMC chairman said the regulator was undertaking a "comprehensive" review of futures trade in all agricultural commodities to help them all align with the physical market. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)