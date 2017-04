MUMBAI, June 27 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has withdrawn a 10 percent special margin on the long side of soybean July expiry contract, with effect from Thursday, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The most-active soybean contract for July delivery ended down 1.48 percent at 3,672.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX on Wednesday, after falling to 3,607 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 23. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)