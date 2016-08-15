NEW DELHI Aug 15 India's soybean output is set
to rise this year after good early monsoon rains prompted
farmers to plant more of the oilseed in June and July, helping
the world's top vegetable oil importer cut overseas purchases of
the cooking ingredient.
Indians use around 18-19 million tonnes of edible oil for
curries and fried food, but about three quarters of this demand
is met by cheap imports, especially from Malaysia and Indonesia,
making it the south Asian nation's biggest overseas spend behind
crude oil and gold.
Local soybean production fell nearly 23 percent to 6.9
million tonnes in 2015/16 as two successive droughts shrivelled
crops and dried out the soil, spurring oil refiners to step up
imports.
Shipments of vegetable oils during the first nine months of
the oil year that began on Nov. 1 rose 5 percent on a year
earlier to 10.9 million tonnes
But an above-average monsoon this year could cap imports as
acreage of the oilseed rises and yield per hectare is expected
to be higher.
"With a good monsoon, we can expect a production of 9 to 10
million tonnes, but let's keep our fingers crossed," said B.V.
Mehta, head of Mumbai-based trade body, Solvent Extractors'
Association.
Farmers have planted soybean on 11.24 million hectares so
far in the sowing season that began in June, up 0.3 percent over
the past year, according to the latest data from India's farm
ministry.
Acreage has dropped in the top producing central state of
Madhya Pradesh as some farmers have switched to more lucrative
lentils, but planting is 12 percent higher in the country's
second largest producing Maharashtra state.
However, any loss in acreage is expected to be more than
compensated by a higher yield, said Mehta.
In Madhya Pradesh, farmer Girish Badli expects his annual
soybean output to double to 27,000 kg (59,500 lb) even though he
has planted the oilseed on 60 hectares, 16 percent less land
than last year.
"The climate has been very favourable for the crop," said
Badli, who farms in a village 150 km (93 miles) south-west of
the state capital Bhopal.
"Soybean flowering is twice as good as last year."
Consumption of cooking oils in India has tripled over the
last two decades as the population grows and incomes surge, but
output has risen by less than a third.
Prices of soybean, which have fallen 10 percent in
the past two years, remain a concern for farmers and trade
bodies, which are lobbying for a higher rate of taxes on the
import of crude and refined vegetable oils.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Richard Pullin)