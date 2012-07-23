(Refiled to remove question mark in headline)
* Poor rainfall affects yield of oilseeds
* Lifts freeze on base import price of refined palmolein
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, July 23 India's edible oil imports in
the year from November 2012 may rise by as much as 10 percent if
poor monsoon rainfall cuts planting and hurts yields of oilseeds
such as soybean and groundnut, the country's leading edible oil
importer said.
India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, buys mainly
palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of
soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
"Normally poor rainfall does affect the yield of oilseeds,"
Dinesh Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya,, told
Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"If oilseeds production goes down, next year imports are
likely to go up by around 5 to 10 percent," he added.
Key oilseeds growing states in India like Maharashtra,
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat have so far received
sharply lower rainfall than average since the beginning of the
monsoon season on June. 1.
Indian farmers have cultivated summer-sown oilseeds on 10.88
million hectares as of July 20, down from 12.14 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
The south Asian country's total edible oil imports in the
current year ending Oct. 31 could rise 13 percent to 9.5 million
tonnes, from 8.4 million tonnes last year, Shahra said.
India imported 6.25 million tonnes edible oil between
November to June compared with 4.94 million tonnes during the
same period a year ago as importers stepped up purchases earlier
this year expecting a higher duty on imports.
Output of soybean, which has lower oil content than
groundnut and rapeseed, in 2012/13 might exceed the industry's
previous year estimates of 10.65 million tonnes as farmers
expand acreage to cash in on a record high price.
The area planted with soybean is likely to rise 10 percent
this year although yields will depend on progress of the monsoon
rains, Shahra said.
"Assuming the monsoon progresses reasonably well going
forward, with the increased acreage, we may see a crop of 10.5
to 11 million tonnes," Shahra said.
The output figure from the Central Organization for Oil
Industry & Trade (COOIT) is below government estimates of 12.74
million tonnes but is used by the industry as a benchmark.
The key August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of 5,064.5
rupees per 100 kg last week, tracking a rally in the United
States. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.
TAX PLAY
India last week lifted a six-year old freeze on the base
import price of refined palmolein, a move that will make refined
palm oil imports from Indonesia more costly and help protect
domestic refiners. [ID: nL4E8IJ4DI]
The decision will help Indian refining industry as changes
made by Indonesia last year in its exports tax structure
favoured sales of refined oil over crude, Shahra said.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, tweaked its
tax structure last year to promote refined products, hurting
domestic industries in major buyers such as India.
The Indonesian policy nearly doubled India's refined
palmolein imports to 1.2 million tonnes for the first eight
months of the current year from November in comparison with the
year-ago period. Crude palm oil is still the bulk of imports.
"Ideally the import of refined oil in India should go down,"
Shara said.
A lot of refining capacity has been coming up in Indonesia
due to the change in export taxes and that could push crude palm
oil prices higher, trimming the premium of refined over crude.
"Those (new) refiners also need crude palm oil as raw
material. This may put some pressure on the global prices of
crude palm oil."
Demand for Indian soymeal is very good, especially from
Iran, as hot w eather has slashed the crop in Latin America and
the United States, Shahra said.
"The USA has witnessed one of the worst droughts. South
America also is going through adverse weather conditions. There
will be opportunities for the exporters," he said.
