* Output of crop sown in June-July will not cross year-ago
levels
* 2015/16 imports seen up 200,000-400,000 T if output lags
acreage
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's soybean yields are
likely to drop this year as the first back-to-back drought in
three decades wilts crops, offseting an increase in the area
under cultivation and keeping output of the oilseed steady near
year-ago levels, industry sources said.
In the absence of higher oilseed output, India could be
forced to import more vegetable oils to meet growing domestic
needs. The country is already the world's No.1 buyer of edible
oils, with palm oil from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia
accounting for most of the arrivals.
"We were a little more optimistic about this year's
(soybean) production but now it's almost certain that we'll not
cross last year's level," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of
the Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association
(SEA), citing deficient rains as the key reason.
Rains are critical for summer crops like rice, cane, corn,
cotton and soybean, with only half of the country's farmlands
having irrigation facilities. In fact, the soybean crop is
planted only when the monsoons start in June. Last year, the
country had produced about 9 million tonnes of the oilseed.
This year there were hopes that output would climb given an
acreage of 11.4 million hectares, versus a total of 11 million
hectares in 2014. But rainfall has played spoilsport.
Rains were 16 percent below average over the four-month
monsoon season due to an El Nino weather pattern, which can lead
to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains
and floods in South America. This follows a 12 percent shortfall
in rains in 2014, making this only the fourth time India has
seen back-to-back drought years in over a century.
"If our soybean production doesn't rise in proportion to the
(higher) acreage, edible oil imports are likely to go up by at
least 200,000 tonnes," Rajesh Agrawal, chief coordinator of the
Soybean Processors Association (SOPA) of India said.
Other traders and industry officials pegged a possible rise
in imports for the year starting November at 200,000-400,000
tonnes. Imports so far in the current marketing year are at 11.7
million tonnes, up 23 percent from a year ago.
While SOPA did not provide any output estimates, its
chairman, Davish Jain, said a slow start to the monsoons had
delayed plantings in the Malwa region of the top producing
Madhya Pradesh state while water logging due to recent heavy
rains there had led to pest attacks.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Himani Sarkar)