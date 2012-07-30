MUMBAI, July 30 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has doubled the special margin on long side positions of August soybean contract to 40 percent, effective Monday.

The oilseed, which gained 32 percent since May 31, was trading down 0.92 percent at 4,513.50 rupees per 100 kg at 0705 GMT. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)