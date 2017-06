MUMBAI Aug 30 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has removed the 20 percent special margin imposed on the long side positions of November soybean contract and all other subsequent yet-to-be launched contracts, effective Friday, according to a statement posted on its website late on Thursday.

However, the October 2012 contract will continue to attract 20 special margin on the long side, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)