MUMBAI Oct 1 India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said in a statement on Monday.

The country produced 11.65 million tonnes of soybeans in the previous year, said the Soybean Processors Association of India, which conducts yearly surveys to estimate the crop size. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)