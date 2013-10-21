MUMBAI Oct 21 India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rainfall in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop, a leading trade body said on Monday.

"Inspite of sizable increase in area under soybeans, the crop is lower than last year due to extensive damage both in terms of quality and quantity due to heavy rainfall during end-September, also early October, at the time of harvesting," the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade said.

As of Oct. 4, soybeans were cultivated on 12.22 million hectares compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

Soybean is the main summer-sown oilseed crop in India. The country's imports of edible oils and exports of soymeal always get influenced by soybean output. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)