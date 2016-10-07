MUMBAI Oct 7 India's soybean production is likely to rise 57.2 percent in 2016 from a year ago to 10.88 million tonnes as yields have risen in all key-producing states due to ample rainfall, an industry body said in a statement on Friday.

Higher soybean production will help the world's biggest edible oil importer in keeping a lid on overseas edible oil purchases and raising soymeal exports.

Soybean yields this year are estimated at 992 kg per hectare, up from last year's 626 kg, Soybean Processors Association of India said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)