MUMBAI, April 1 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday to their highest level in 19-1/2 months on thin supplies in local spot markets and as prices rose in overseas markets, dealers and an analyst said.

At 0634 GMT, the key April soybean contract was up 1.45 percent at 4,374 rupees ($73.24) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 4,383 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 17, 2012.

"Oil mills are struggling to fulfil poultry industry's soymeal demand due to limited soybean supplies. Soybean crushing has fallen this year," Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd., said.

Tighter U.S. supplies also helped lift old-crop soybean futures to a fresh contract high. ($1 = 59.7225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)