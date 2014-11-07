NEW DELHI Nov 7 A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by about 10 percent to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending next June, which will boost supplies of soyoil in the world's top vegetable oil importer.

Higher output despite a patchy monsoon season will give a leg-up to the government's efforts to reduce India's reliance on imports, a key objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has called for self-sufficiency in edible oils.

Soybean output in the previous year was 9.48 million tonnes.

The June-September monsoon started with a huge rainfall deficit but picked up in the second half, probably raising soybean yields to offset a 9.6 percent fall in the area under cultivation.

"Healthy monsoon rainfall distribution during the growing stage helped the soybean crop despite sowing getting delayed by around three weeks in most parts of the growing areas," said Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).

Farmers in India, the world's fifth-biggest soybean producer, grow the main summer oilseed crop during the rainy months of July and August and harvest it from early October.

SOPA, based in the central Indian city of Indore, estimates soybean yields will rise 22 percent to 959 kg per hectare this crop year. Unseasonable rain during the harvest season affected yields last year.

The rise in soybean production this year is expected to increase domestic soyoil supplies to 1.9 million tonnes in 2014/15 from 1.6 million last year, traders said.

India consumes about 3.2 million tonnes of soyoil a year, with half of that imported from countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Although India is a big importer of soyoil, it is the largest exporter of soymeal - the by-product of soybean processing - in Asia.

Rising supplies of cheaper soymeal from Latin America to Southeast Asia are threatening India's position.

However, soymeal exports are expected to rise to 2.5-3.0 million tonnes in 2014/15 from 2.1 million last year, said Rajesh Agrawal, an executive member of SOPA.

