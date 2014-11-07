NEW DELHI Nov 7 A late surge in monsoon rains
this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by
about 10 percent to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending
next June, which will boost supplies of soyoil in the world's
top vegetable oil importer.
Higher output despite a patchy monsoon season will give a
leg-up to the government's efforts to reduce India's reliance on
imports, a key objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who
has called for self-sufficiency in edible oils.
Soybean output in the previous year was 9.48 million tonnes.
The June-September monsoon started with a huge rainfall
deficit but picked up in the second half, probably raising
soybean yields to offset a 9.6 percent fall in the area under
cultivation.
"Healthy monsoon rainfall distribution during the growing
stage helped the soybean crop despite sowing getting delayed by
around three weeks in most parts of the growing areas," said
Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors Association of
India (SOPA).
Farmers in India, the world's fifth-biggest soybean
producer, grow the main summer oilseed crop during the rainy
months of July and August and harvest it from early October.
SOPA, based in the central Indian city of Indore, estimates
soybean yields will rise 22 percent to 959 kg per hectare this
crop year. Unseasonable rain during the harvest season affected
yields last year.
The rise in soybean production this year is expected to
increase domestic soyoil supplies to 1.9 million tonnes in
2014/15 from 1.6 million last year, traders said.
India consumes about 3.2 million tonnes of soyoil a year,
with half of that imported from countries such as Brazil and
Argentina.
Although India is a big importer of soyoil, it is the
largest exporter of soymeal - the by-product of soybean
processing - in Asia.
Rising supplies of cheaper soymeal from Latin America to
Southeast Asia are threatening India's position.
However, soymeal exports are expected to rise to 2.5-3.0
million tonnes in 2014/15 from 2.1 million last year, said
Rajesh Agrawal, an executive member of SOPA.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)