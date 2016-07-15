MUMBAI, July 15 India's soybean area in 2016/17 is set to fall by 3.6 percent from a year ago as farmers have shifted to more lucrative crops like pulses and heavy rainfall damaged the oilseed in key producing region, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Lower soybean output will force the world's biggest edible oil importer to increase overseas purchases of palm oil and soyoil, supporting their prices .

It could also limit India's soymeal exports, given prices for its GMO-free produce are already ruling above international prices.

Farmers are expected to plant the oilseed on 11.21 million hectares this year, down from last year's 11.63 million hectares, the Soybean Processors Association Of India (SOPA) said in a statement, adding sowing has been completed in 95 percent of the area.

The fall in the crop area, its lowest in two years, is expected as farmers in top producing central state of Madhya Pradesh have shifted to pulses and corn, SOPA said.

Soybean is the main summer-sown oilseed crop in India, but its prices have dropped 10 percent in the past two years, while the prices of pulses such as red gram have nearly tripled over the same period.

Most Indian farmers begin cultivating soybean in June after the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which is forecast to deliver surplus rains this year.

India's soybean crop year runs from July to June, though sowing starts in June. Marketing year runs from October to September.

The trade body said heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh could force some farmers to resow the crop.

"Heavy rains have taken place in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, causing a flood-like situation. These weather aberrations may lead to failure of soybean crop in those areas," it said.

Madhya Pradesh received 221 percent more rainfall than average in the week to July 13, weather department data showed.

India's edible oil imports in June jumped 14.2 percent to 1.16 million tonnes, from a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)