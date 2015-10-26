MUMBAI Oct 26 India is likely to produce 7.2 million tonnes of soybeans in 2015, down 15.3 percent from last year, due to erratic rainfall in the top two producing states, head industry body told Reuters on Monday.

Lower-than-expected soybean output would force India to increase imports of edible oils and limit its ability to export soymeal, which is made from soybeans.

"Dry weather in Maharashtra hit productivity. In Madhya Pradesh excessive rains caused damage," said Laxmichand Aggarwal, president of The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT).

The two states account for over 85 percent of India's total soybean output. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)