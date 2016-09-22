NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India's soymeal exports will jump sharply to 1.4 million tonnes in 2016/17 compared with 0.2 million tonnes a year earlier, leading edible oil analyst Thomas Mielke said on Thursday.

"Soybean crushing is going to rise due to higher production," Meilke, editor of the Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World, told the Globoil India industry conference in the beach state of Goa.

But since demand for soymeal would not be good due to cheaper supply of feed grains, "soymeal prices need to correct to stay competitive," he said.

India competes with South American countries like Argentina and Brazil for soymeal exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)