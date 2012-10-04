MUMBAI Oct 4 India's soymeal exports in 2011/12 crop year ended on Sept. 30 fell 12 percent on year to 3.62 million tonnes as a rise in domestic demand trimmed exportable surplus, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a statement on Thursday.

The country's soymeal exports in September plunged to 2,864 tonnes compared to 225,922 tonnes during the same period last year as negligible amount of soybeans were available for crushing, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)