MUMBAI Oct 14 India is likely to export less than 250,000 tonnes of soymeal in October compared with an earlier estimate of some 450,000 tonnes as heavy rainfall disrupted harvesting, a senior industry official said on Monday.

Its soymeal exports compete with South American shipments in Asian markets. Lower supplies from India could force Japan, Iran, Indonesia and Thailand to buy spot cargoes from other suppliers, like Vietnam.

"Oil millers are not able to operate crushing plants with full capacity. They are not getting soybeans for crushing due to rainfall," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), a trade body.

Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, India's top two producing states, was disrupted by heavy rainfall in the last two weeks. That could have damaged the crop and may bring output estimates for the 2013/14 season down from SOPA's previous estimate of 13 million tonnes.

The demand for Indian soymeal is robust from overseas buyers, but mills are not able to fulfil orders, Agrawal said.

Oil mills in India have signed deals to export 750,000 tonnes soymeal for October to January shipments, said an Indore based dealer.

In September, the industry was divided over soybean output forecasts, with estimates between 11 million and 14 million tonnes, depending on views about rain damage to crops in August and September.

Now, heavy rainfall in the first two weeks of October have increased the damage to crops and the SOPA has already started a reassessment process to determine the crop size, Agrawal said.

B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), another leading trade body, echoed Agarwal's views.

"At the beginning of the season, the outlook was rosy. Area was rising and based on that we were expecting a 1.5-2 million tonnes rise in soybean production. That is not possible considering the rainfall in the last few weeks," Mehta said.

As of Oct. 4, there were 12.22 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

Farmers grow soybeans once a year during the rainy months of July and August, and harvest this main summer oilseed crop from October. Soybean output also helps determine the edible oil imports of the world's top buyer. (Editing by William Hardy)