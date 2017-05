MUMBAI, April 18 India's soymeal exports in 2015/16 fiscal year ended March 31 dropped 74 percent from a year ago to 387,297 tonnes, the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said in a statement on Monday.

Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Japan and Taiwan were key buyers of Indian soymeal in the year, the trade body said.

Soybean prices in India jumped due to lower production, making local soymeal expensive compared to supplies from South America, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)