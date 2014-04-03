By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, April 3
MUMBAI, April 3 India's near-monopoly in soymeal
exports to Iran has been diminishing and exports could drop by
nearly a third as Tehran's nuclear deal with the West paved the
way for rival south American suppliers to boost their trading
with the oil-rich country, industry officials said.
The south Asian country's total soymeal exports would drop
due to lower purchases by Iran in the 2013/14 year ending Sept.
30 and force Asia's biggest soymeal exporter to rationalise
prices for other buyers like Japan and Vietnam.
"Iran has emerged as the largest buyer of soymeal in the
recent past, mainly due to sanctions from the West and barter
trade opportunities with India in rupee terms," Dinesh Shahra,
managing director of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd,
India's biggest soybean processor, told Reuters.
"With Iran and west reaching to some sort of settlement,
Iran has opened up doors for other destination. This has left
Indian meal with huge premiums having very limited buyers even
in Iran," Shahra said.
India's soymeal exports to Tehran rose fourfold in just
three years to 2012/13. But in the current year exports to
Tehran are likely to drop by 30 percent from last year's record
964,255 tonnes, Shahra estimates.
The landmark deal struck between the Islamic Republic and
six world powers in November eased some of the sanctions on
trade with Iran that had slashed the OPEC member's oil exports
by more than half and narrowed its options to secure food and
agriculture goods to just a few countries.
The sanctions had forced India to trim oil purchases from
Iran, but it remained a loyal and large customer. In 2012 as
sanctions stalled dollar payments, it started settling part of
its oil debt in rupees and Iran was using those to buy goods
from India.
That trade in rupees gave India an edge over other soymeal
suppliers such as Argentina and Brazil who do not have such huge
debts with Tehran and quickly the south Asian country
established a near-monopoly in exports.
Iran's difficulties in securing soymeal from other producers
due to the sanctions also prompted Indian exporters to seek
hefty premiums over global prices, sometimes as high as 20
percent.
"The premium needs to be rationalised or we will lose share
to other suppliers," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at
the Soybean Processors' Association of India (SOPA), a trade
body.
On Thursday, India was quoting soymeal at $620 per tonne
free-on-board basis, compared with $580 for rival south American
supplies.
But now reducing the premium quickly is difficult as soymeal
availability is stretched due to a drop in soybean supplies.
"Farmers are slowly releasing soybeans in the market due to
lower production. Without a substantial rise in soybean
supplies, soymeal prices won't come down," Agrawal said.
India's soybean output in 2013/14 is estimated to have
fallen by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million
tonnes after heavy rains damaged the crop.
The hefty premium, sometimes as high has $90 per tonne, is
forcing buyers to other destinations, said Shahra of Ruchi Soya.
In February, India's soymeal exports to Iran plunged 63
percent from a year earlier, while total exports during the
month dropped 68 percent, according to SOPA data.
"As Iran is making fewer purchases, we need to attract
traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia by offering
soymeal at competitive price," said an oil miller based in
central Indian city Indore.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)