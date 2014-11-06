NEW DELHI Nov 6 India's oilmeal exports more than doubled in October from a month earlier to 218,307 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The surge in October exports was mainly due to a 128 percent increase in rapeseed meal sales to 133,393 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

South Korea and Thailand were the two main destinations for Indian rapeseed meal.

Overseas soymeal sales by India - Asia's leading oilmeal exporter - rose to 29,071 tonnes in October from the previous month's record low of 868 tonnes.

Traders said Indian soymeal supplies remained costlier for traditional buyers in Southeast Asia in comparison to supplies of the animal feed from South America. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)