By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Jan 27 India's soymeal exports are set
to hit a 26-year low in the year ending March as easing of
sanctions against Iran allows the key buyer to opt for cheaper
South American supplies, industry officials said.
Lower Indian sales could underpin Chicago soymeal futures
, which fell almost 17 percent in 2014, while weak export
demand could drag on domestic soybean prices. The oilseed is
crushed to produce soyoil and the animal feed.
India's 2014/15 soymeal exports could hit 800,000 tonnes,
lowest since 1988/89, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, the
country's biggest soybean processor, told Reuters in an email.
Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors Association
of India, also expects shipments to drop to around 800,000, from
2.8 million tonnes a year ago, due to higher prices.
Even after a 25 percent drop in Indian soybean futures
since sowing began in June, soymeal from the country,
according to Jain, costs 5-10 percent more than supplies from
Argentina and Brazil.
As a result top buyers of Indian soymeal, such as Iran and
Japan, are turning away.
Taking advantage of curbs on dollar trade with Tehran amid
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme, India had built a
monopoly in soymeal trade with Iran and commanded higher prices.
India used to settle part of its oil debt in rupees that
Iran then used to buy other goods from India.
But a deal between Iran and western powers in November 2013
that eased some of the trade sanctions broke India's hold on
soymeal sales to Iran.
"Now since sanctions have eased, Iran is not ready to pay a
premium over global prices," said Jain. "It has been buying
soymeal from South American countries at lower prices."
India exported 140,400 tonnes of soymeal to Iran over April
to December last year, versus record shipments of 1.23 million
tonnes in 2013/14.
Japan is buying soymeal from China and Brazil, an official
at Japan Feed Trade Association said.
India's exports to Japan were at 15,337 tonnes over April to
December, versus a total 245,991 tonnes in 2013/14.
Weak demand and low oilseed prices have prompted farmers to
hold back soybean supplies, forcing refiners to increase edible
oil imports, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India.
Palm oil imports by India rose 5 percent to 836,447 tonnes
in December from a month ago.
"Soybean crushing is not picking up as farmers are
postponing sales. Refiners have to import cheaper palm oil to
meet the demand," Mehta said.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by
Krishna N. Das and Himani Sarkar)