MUMBAI, April 12 Indian soymeal suppliers are
renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May
shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian
country has erased margins for exporters, three dealers and an
industry official said.
Indian prices of soybean, which is crushed to produce meal
and oil, have risen more than a fifth in the last two months,
lifting the price of soymeal on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to
$660 per tonne.
Demand for Indian soymeal has slowed significantly due to
the higher prices, and buyers are seeking alternative South
American supplies, the dealers said.
"Most deals were signed between $560 to $580 per tonne,"
said an exporter based in the central city of Indore, India's
soybean processing hub.
"Then soybean prices were around 33,000 rupees ($610) per
tonne. Now executing those deals is difficult. Soybean prices
have spiked above 40,000 rupees," said the exporter, who
declined to be named, in line with his company's policy.
India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to
200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year ago, unless buying
from Iran improves, said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at
trade body the Soybean Processors Association of India.
"Indian soymeal is very expensive. We are charging a premium
of $180 per tonne over South American supplies," Agrawal told
Reuters.
"The higher price is deterring Iran and other buyers. One or
two shipments to Iran have already been delayed."
Iran, battling Western sanctions aimed at discouraging its
nuclear programme, is India's biggest soymeal importer.
It bought 870,776 tonnes of soymeal in the year ending in
March, or four times the year-earlier figure of 216,335 tonnes,
after the two countries agreed to settle trade in rupees.
India has been paying for Iranian crude oil imports in
rupees, which Iran in turn uses to buy Indian commodities,
including rice and soymeal.
"Farmers are not bringing beans into the spot market as they
expect prices to rise, while oil mills have to buy at higher
prices to fulfil their soymeal export commitments," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
Indian farmers hold around 2.5 million tonnes of soybean, up
from 1.3 million at the same time last year, Agrawal said.
Asian buyers usually prefer Indian soymeal over Latin
American supply because it is not derived from gene-modified
seeds. Other key buyers of Indian soymeal in 2012/13 were Japan,
Vietnam and Thailand.
($1=54.5437 Indian rupees)
