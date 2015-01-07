(Fixes day in paragraph 1 to Wednesday))

NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's oilmeal exports in December more than doubled from a month ago to 389,811 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The higher overseas sales were mainly driven by a three-quarter jump in soymeal exports from a month ago to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

Soymeal, used as animal feed, is the main constituent in India's oilmeal export basket. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)