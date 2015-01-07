BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's oilmeal exports in December more than doubled from a month ago to 389,811 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.
The higher overseas sales were mainly driven by a three-quarter jump in soymeal exports from a month ago to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.
Soymeal, used as animal feed, is the main constituent in India's oilmeal export basket. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago