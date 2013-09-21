* Soyabean output forecasts differ on monsoon damage
By Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Sept 21 India could export as much as 5
million tonnes of soymeal in the year beginning Oct. 1, 2013, an
increase of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top
exporter finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.
The June-to-September monsoon has poured heavy rains on
growing soyabean plants in the key producing states of
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and top executives have taken
differing views of the damage they had caused.
India's soymeal exports compete with South American
shipments in Asian markets, and 600,000 tonnes of deals have
been signed for October to December already, the head of leading
soybean processor Ruchi Soya told a conference.
There has been strong demand from Iran, Paul Bloemendal,
commercial director at Ruchi Soya said, as Tehran tries to
balance its oil sales to India in the face of Western sanctions.
The deals were signed for new season supplies in a wide
price band of $465 to $530 per tonne as the rupee currency was
fluctuating sharply in the last month.
"There is good demand for soymeal. We have already booked
more than 10 percent of total exports," Bloemendal said.
He estimated total exports would be flat at 4.1 million
tonnes, but the head of India's leading edible oils importer and
refiner, Adani Wilmar, said exports may be 4.5-5 million tonnes.
India's soymeal exports have fallen 9 percent to 3.3 million
tonnes in the period from October 2012 to August 2013, hit by
lower demand from Vietnam and Indonesia, data compiled by
industry body the Soybean Processors Association of India shows.
Adani Wilmar's chief executive, Atul Chaturvedi, also pegged
output of soyabean in 2013/14 as high as 13.5-14 million tonnes,
up from 12.5 million tonnes in the current year.
"I am bullish on soyabean. Although there was talk of crop
damage it was limited," Chaturvedi said at the conference.
He said in 2012/13, crop was arriving late in markets.
"Many farmers didn't bring crops immediately after
harvesting, expecting a price rise. Now, those farmers are
bringing crop to the market ... I think production for this year
is 12.5 million tonnes," he added.
Chaturvedi said that should mean India starts the new crop
year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 1 million tonnes,
compared with virtually none a year ago.
Ruchi Soya executives, however, felt rain damage would
contain output at last year's levels, which they said would be
11 million tonnes.
"Monsoon rains were more aggressive in Maharashtra and
Madhya Pradesh. It hurt soyabean," said Dinesh Shahra, the
managing director of Ruchi Soya.
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS SEEN UP
Bloemendal said India's edible oil imports in the 2013/14
marketing year starting from Nov. 1 would be 10.8 million
tonnes, up from 10.3 million the previous year, with palm oil's
share rising to 8.8 million from about 8.5 million this year.
Imports of refined palm oil in 2013/14 could halve to 1.1
million tonnes if India decides to increase the import duty, he
added. India will consider an increase to protect its domestic
refiners from cheap imports from Indonesia and Malaysia.
India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar)