March 6 India's soymeal exports nearly halved to 183,550 tonnes in February from a month earlier, a leading trade body said on Thursday. For a related story, see: Table below shows India's oilmeal exports for February according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. -------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2013/14 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 14 183,550 82,294 100 1,500 39,816 307,260 Jan 14 364,443 55,938 --- 2,100 3,169 425,650 Dec 13 451,314 93,144 161 5,618 39,979 590,216 Nov 13 503,269 27,993 162 7,839 27,586 566,849 Oct 13 182,724 143,848 484 8,554 39,925 375,535 Sep 13 173,381 59,472 98 9,989 58,777 301,717 Aug 13 183,555 90,735 139 11,789 30,943 317,161 Jul 13 107,038 40,902 162 8,860 25,171 182,133 Jun 13 213,564 84,198 294 11,582 51,184 360,822 May 13 96,492 88,284 --- 7,573 105,961 298,310 Apr 13 99,451 54,077 131 11,255 32,640 197,554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,558,781 820,885 2,167 96,680 455,151 3,933,664 --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April/March) (in tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 13 302,131 83,492 --- 15,600 29,184 430,407 Feb 13 581,606 47,656 153 18,200 11,486 659,101 Jan 13 650,434 69,990 --- 23,400 54,463 798,287 Dec 12 516,456 26,590 253 13,000 10,900 567,199 Nov 12 517,103 66,966 322 12,000 45,216 641,607 Oct 12 49,840 39,058 189 15,000 18,021 122,108 Sept12 6,525 104,504 --- 23,400 10,358 144,787 Aug 12 10,005 73,786 304 19,500 22,185 125,780 Jul 12 168,341 46,152 247 21,600 46,363 282,703 Jun 12 180,987 91,298 409 20,800 17,429 311,089 May 12 142,588 91,298 844 27,300 97,825 359,855 Apr 12 313,832 45,734 162 23,400 19,962 403,090 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,439,848 786,690 2,883 233,200 383,392 4,846,013 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Provisional data (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)