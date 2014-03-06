NEW DELHI, March 6 India's oilmeal exports fell 53.4 percent to 307,260 tonnes in February from a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, as high prices and tight supplies hit demand.

Exports of soymeal from Asia's leading supplier dropped 68.4 percent to 183,550 tonnes in February from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

Soymeal shipments fell 49.6 percent from a month ago, dropping for a third straight month. Traders had expected lower soymeal exports in February as Indian supplies of the animal feed were costlier than supplies from Latin America.

Indian soymeal prices have been driven up as rains at the start of the harvest season in October damaged the oilseed crop, leading to lower availability of soybeans for crushing.

