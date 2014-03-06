* Overseas soymeal sales halve from January levels

* Exports may drop for a fourth month in March -traders

* Iran, South Korea and France top soymeal buyers in February (Adds trade body chief's comments, details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, March 6 India's soymeal exports dropped for a third straight month in February as high prices and tight supplies cut overseas demand, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Overseas sales by Asia's top supplier of the animal feed could drop further in March as Southeast Asian buyers switch to cheaper supplies from Latin America.

India exported 183,550 tonnes of soymeal in February, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement, nearly halved from 364,443 tonnes in January and down 68.4 percent from year-ago levels.

India's exports have been hit by thin soybean supplies in the spot market, which have led to lower availability of the oilseed for crushing into meal, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA.

The average soymeal export price in February was at $569 per tonne, free on board, against $548 a month ago, the data showed.

Indian soymeal prices have been driven up as rains at the start of the harvest season in October damaged the soybean crop.

Supplies from other origins were at least $70 per tonne cheaper than Indian soymeal in the Southeast Asian markets, a Mumbai-based trader said.

India is now offering soymeal at around $620 per tonne, but supplies from Brazil and Argentina are available for around $550 per tonne, he added.

Traders said high prices could drive down India's soymeal exports to 150,000 tonnes in March.

Iran, South Korea and France were the top three buyers of Indian soymeal in February.

Over the 11 months to February, India exported 2.56 million tonnes of soymeal, down 18.5 percent from a year ago, as sales to countries such as Vietnam, Japan and Indonesia dropped.

Iran imported 44.5 percent of the total soymeal at 1.14 million tonnes over the period, the data showed.

In February, Iran imported 58,487 tonnes of soymeal from India as against 161,175 tonnes in the previous month.

India's near-monopoly in soymeal exports to Iran is set to end after Tehran's nuclear deal with the West which is paving the way for rival suppliers to boost their trading with the Islamic Republic.

Total oilmeal exports by India fell to 307,260 tonnes in February, down 53.4 percent from a year ago.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)