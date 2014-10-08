* Soymeal exports hit record low of less than 1,000 T

* Soybean harvest delayed due to weak monsoon rains

* Indian soymeal costlier by $20-$25/T than S.America supply (Adds trade body chief quote, details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 India's oilmeal exports hit this year's lowest monthly level in September, dragged down by record poor soymeal shipments, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Soymeal shipments from the leading Asian supplier of oilmeal are expected to be poor into the third fiscal quarter due to the peak period of India's soybean harvest starting a fortnight behind schedule. Soybean planting was delayed this year due to late monsoon rains in the main growing regions of central India.

Total oilmeal exports tumbled 39 percent in September from a month ago to 82,749 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement. Overseas soymeal sales hit a record low of 868 tonnes, down from 2,778 tonnes in August.

"Export of soybean meal greatly reduced in the last six months due to a smaller crop than expected, resulting in the high cost of soybeans in the local market," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body.

India's soymeal exports were 111,027 tonnes over the April-September period - the first half of the fiscal 2014/15 year - down 87 percent from the same period a year ago.

The South Asian country's previous record low for overseas soymeal sales was 2,637 tonnes in June.

Traders said weak supplies of soybeans for crushing in local Indian markets until next month would keep soymeal prices higher compared with other regions of supply, clipping demand.

Indian soymeal shipments were $20-$25 per tonne more expensive than South American supplies, which were available at about $450 per tonne this month.

India's soymeal exports could fall by a fifth to their lowest in a decade at 2 million tonnes in the marketing year from October, with top buyer Iran turning to South American sellers of the animal feed.

Usually, soymeal sales account for nearly two-thirds of India's oilmeal exports.

The world's fifth biggest soybean producer grows one oilseed crop a year during the June-September rainy season.

Soybean is processed to get soyoil, and soymeal, used as animal feed, is a by-product of the extraction process.

Last month's oilmeal exports were supported by rapeseed meal, although shipments were down 80 percent from August.

India in September sold 58,567 tonnes of rapeseed meal, used as organic fertiliser as well as animal feed, primarily to South Korea, Indonesia and Iran.

(Editing by Tom Hogue)