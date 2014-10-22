By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 22 India has contracted to export
up to half a million tonnes of soymeal at $430-$475 a tonne to
kick off shipments in the new crop year that started in October,
with traders expecting annual overseas sales to touch last
year's levels.
Of the 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes so far contracted, nearly
half will go to Iran and the rest to other traditional buyers
such as Japan, Thailand and South Korea, Rajesh Agrawal,
coordinator of the Soybean Processors Association of India, said
by telephone from Indore, a trading hub in central India.
India sold nearly 2.2 million tonnes of soymeal in the year
to September 2014, about 40 percent lower than the previous year
after unseasonable rain hit the crop.
Last year deals started at $475 to $480 a tonne FAS and
stuck at that level for some time, although some deals were done
as high as $650.
Exports to Iran, a leading buyer of India's soymeal, are
expected to reach 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes this year, Agrawal
said.
"The season has started on a slow note and it is too early
to talk about exports for the 2014/15 year, but we should be
able to meet last year's levels," he said.
Overall exports could have been higher by now but farmers
were reluctant to sell earlier because they expected prices to
spike after a late start to the monsoon and traders also held
back, expecting export prices to go up.
In India, the world's fifth-biggest producer of soybeans,
the crop is sown in June when monsoon rains arrive and planting
is usually over by mid-July.
This year's monsoon began slowly and rains picked up only
towards the tail end of the season, although farmers were mostly
happy with how the rainy season panned out.
As farmers and traders took their time in signing export
contracts, other leading soymeal suppliers such as Brazil,
Argentina and the United States cashed in on India's indecision.
Healthy soybean output in the United States helped buyers in
Southeast Asia clinch some competitive deals, at the expense of
India.
"Most feed stock owners in Iran, Europe or Southeast Asia
order soymeal two to three months in advance. They will not wait
for us if we delay or take time in entering the market," said
Mohan Narang, head of New Delhi-based trading company K S
Commodities.
Soymeal is the solid residue left after extracting oil from
soybeans. Other than southeast Asia, it is shipped to Iran and
Europe to be used as an animal feed.
India is the only supplier of non-genetically modified
soymeal to Europe, with an average volume of 200,000 tonnes a
year.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Alan Raybould)