(Corrects day to Wednesday in paragraph 5)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's soymeal exports are expected to rise in January for a fourth month in a row as local crushing of soybean crop picked up after a late harvest, traders said.

Soymeal sales from Asia's leading supplier of the animal feed have been rising since October as the new soybean harvest was available for crushing.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer of soybean, grows the crop once a year during the June-September rainy season. But a late monsoon last year pushed back sowing and the new harvest.

"Soymeal exports are likely to be higher in January due to good demand from Europe and Iran," said a Mumbai-based trader.

In December, soymeal exports posted a three-quarter jump from a month earlier to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed on Wednesday.

France was the top buyer of Indian soymeal last month with 62,500 tonnes, followed by Iran with 39,900 tonnes, the SEA data showed.

Traders said Indian soymeal supplies could face challenges in the coming months from cheaper supplies from South America in the traditional markets of Southeast Asia.

India's soymeal supplies were quoted around $465 per tonne on an FoB basis on Tuesday on the West Coast, lower than $483 a tonne in December. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)