* Soymeal exports still seen more than last year
* High protein soymeal to hit spot markets by mid-November
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Oct 31 India's soymeal exports may be
limited to 4 million tonnes in 2013/14, around a million tonnes
lower than early forecasts, as rains during the harvest damaged
the oilseed crop in the main growing areas, traders and industry
officials said on Thursday.
But exports should still be up from last year and, already,
deals have been closed for about 900,000 tonnes of the animal
feed in the new marketing year from Oct. 1 for shipment until
December. Deals could pick up once the quality of soybeans
arriving in markets improves.
"Soymeal exports will be less than early expectations as the
soybean crop size is set to be lower than our initial forecast,"
said Rajesh Agrawal, coordinator of the Soybean Processors
Association of India (SOPA).
"We still bet on at least 4 million tonnes of exports," he
told Reuters by phone from the central city of Indore, the
soybean hub of the south Asian country.
This year's above-average monsoon rain season, the first
since 2007, led to initial forecasts of soymeal exports as high
as 5 million tonnes, with expectations for a record soybean
crop. Exports in 2007 were a record 4.9 million tonnes.
Estimates for soybean production vary considerably and can
depend on timing of the forecast, from planting to harvest.
Farmers planted about 14 percent more land with soybean
compared to a year ago by the end of the June-to-September
monsoon, 23 percent more than the average of recent years.
Taking that bumper acreage into account, the farm ministry's
initial forecast was for a record harvest of around 16 million
tonnes, but this will be scaled down in subsequent forecasts as
the extent of damage to the crop becomes clearer.
SOPA last month estimated output of 12.98 million tonnes as
the new soybean crop had just started hitting markets, but later
on revised it down to 12.23 million tonne.
Last week, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and
Trade (COOIT) revised its own earlier estimate down 4.4 percent
to 10.23 million tonnes because of the damage from heavy rains
after the full monsoon ended.
COOIT's forecast excludes beans set aside for use as seed in
the next planting season -- usually about 2 million tonnes.
Concerns over damage to the crop have prompted some traders
to be conservative in projecting exports for soymeal, a
by-product of crushing soybeans for oil. India's soybean
products are preferred by Asian buyers due to the absence of
genetically modified strains.
Late rains in major producing areas could have kept moisture
content high in the crop, which would damage the beans badly and
reduce protein content.
Currently, soymeal available in spot markets contains 47-48
percent protein. On India's west coast, soymeals quoted
$550-$560 per tonne Free on Board.
"High protein soymeal with over 50 percent protein content
will be available in two weeks time," said an Indore-based
trader.
Uncertainty over quality makes it difficult to forecast
soymeal exports, said Atul Chaturvedi, chief executive of Adani
Wilmar, the biggest edible oils importer and refiner in the
country.
But industry executives agreed that, whatever the damage
from late rains, exports of soymeal would be higher than last
year as they will also benefit from the weak rupee, which
touched a record low earlier this year.
"Soymeal exports could be slightly higher than last year's
level," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based
trading house Sunvin Group.
India exported 3.5 million tonnes of soymeal in 2012/13 with
Iran, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam as major buyers.
Meanwhile, domestic demand for soymeal is likely to remain
around 4 million tonnes this year as a slowdown in the Indian
poultry industry will keep consumption static at best.
The poultry industry, which saw rapid expansion in recent
years, had more capacity than it needed last year.
While India's consumption of poultry and products is rising
sharply as incomes increase and global communications increase
awareness of the need for high-protein foods in a balanced diet,
farmers built more capacity than they needed last year.
That scenario is expected to continue this year, ruling out
any increase in demand for soymeal from the domestic industry.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Tom Pfeiffer)