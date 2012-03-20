SINGAPORE, March 20 Indian traders have sold at least 120,000 tonnes of soybean meal to Iran in private deals signed in the last three to four weeks, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

"We expect more sales taking place from Iran to India in the coming weeks, at least 100,000 tonnes more," said one trading manager with a Singapore-based trading company.

Indian meal was sold at around $420 a tonne, free on board. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)