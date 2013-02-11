BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
NEW DELHI Feb 11 India's State Trading Corp. has issued a global import tender to buy 5,000 tonnes of crude soyoil for delivery by March 15 at the western port of Kandla, a company statement said on Monday.
The deadline to bid closes on Feb. 25.
The state-owned company is seeking U.S. or Argentina origin soyoil in the latest tender.
The Indian government regularly buys palm oil and soyoil through state-owned trading companies for public distribution.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)