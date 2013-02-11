NEW DELHI Feb 11 India's State Trading Corp. has issued a global import tender to buy 5,000 tonnes of crude soyoil for delivery by March 15 at the western port of Kandla, a company statement said on Monday.

The deadline to bid closes on Feb. 25.

The state-owned company is seeking U.S. or Argentina origin soyoil in the latest tender.

The Indian government regularly buys palm oil and soyoil through state-owned trading companies for public distribution.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)