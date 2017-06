MUMBAI Jan 13 India's state-run trading company, PEC Ltd, floated a tender to import 3,000 tonnes of crude degummed soyoil of Argentina origin for January-February shipment.

The last date for bids is Jan. 18, the company said.

For details click www.peclimited.com/TDR%20D.08%20CDSO.pdf (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ted Kerr)