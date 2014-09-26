* Soybean output to gain from monsoon rains revival
* Total vegoil imports to increase
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India's soyoil imports are
expected to drop in 2014/15, as the world's top importer is set
to harvest a bumper soybean crop aided by a late surge in the
monsoon rains, traders said on Friday.
The lower imports due to a forecast rise of nearly a fifth
in India's domestic soyoil production could worsen an expected
global glut of the oil due to better soybean crop conditions in
the United States. That will weigh on soyoil prices <0#BO:>
which are already down 20 percent this year.
India, the world's fifth-biggest soybean producer, is set to
harvest a higher output of the oilseed than last year despite a
lower acreage as the late surge in the monsoon has boosted
prospects of higher yields. Soyoil is extracted from soybean
after deriving meal, which is used as an animal feed.
"Local soyoil supplies are expected to rise around 300,000
tonnes next year," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice president
at brokerage Kotak Commodity Services.
India consumes about 3.2 million tonnes of soyoil with local
supplies sharing half of the demand with the rest met mainly via
imports from Brazil and Argentina.
In India, soyoil is preferred as cooking medium to rival
palm oil for serving high-calorie fried foods on special events
such as marriages and festivals.
India is the world's leading vegetable oil importer, with
purchases of around 11 million tonnes in 2013/14. Half of those
imports are of palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, while the
rest are soft oils, including sunflower from Ukraine.
India's annual demand for vegetable oils stands around 17-18
million tonnes.
Hudani of Kotak also said the extent of overseas purchases
of soyoil would depend on the price difference with close
substitute sunflower oil.
On India's west coast on Friday, imported soyoil was quoted
around $845 a tonne, while palm oils ranged from $730 to $755 a
tonne and sunflower oil at $840 a tonne.
Traders expect an annual 15 percent rise in soybean output
to 10.5 million tonnes in the crop year from July, riding on
healthy monsoon spread over the growing belt of central India.
Local soyoil supplies are expected to be 1.9 million tonnes
in 2014/15 as against 1.6 million tonnes in 2013/14, they added.
"Rains at regular intervals with ample sunshine during the
maturity phase have raised hopes for better soybean yields this
year," said Sandeep Bajoria, the chief executive of Mumbai-based
trading company Sunvin Group.
Last year's poor yields from the soybean crop resulted in
record soyoil imports in any single month since India allowed
free imports of the vegetable oil two decades ago.
In August 2014, India's vegetable oil imports hit a record
1.3 million tonnes, helped by the highest ever imports of
350,373 tonnes of soyoil on expectations of a poor soybean
harvest.
This year, a poor start to the monsoon season had delayed
the sowing of soybean by three weeks, though a late revival of
the summer rains during the second half of the June-September
season boosted its output outlook.
India's soybean harvest will be delayed by a month, pushing
back new-crop soymeal shipments until November to traditional
buyers in Southeast Asia where the supplies from the South Asian
nation are preferred as animal feeds.
Despite the likely higher domestic soyoil supplies, India's
overall edible oil imports next year could surge to a record 13
million tonnes, traders said, gaining from lower global prices,
rising population and boost to consumption from higher incomes.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)